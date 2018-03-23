Too Faced Is Expanding Its Born This Way Foundation Shades & Here's The First Look At The New Hues

It hasn't been long since Jackie Aina announced that she's working with Too Faced to expand their foundation shades, but the first look is already here. According to co-founder and chief creative officer Jerrod Blandino's Instagram post, the first look at Too Faced's Born This Way Foundation shade expansion is here, and it doesn't disappoint.

The master of sneak peeks is back and this time it's better than ever. Blandino shared a photo that shows 10 light shades and eight deeper shades in frosted bottles that will be added to the Too Faced family. According to the caption, these are just hand filled samples, so nothing is finished yet. That being said, it's still something to get excited about though.

The packaging appears to be the same for the upcoming Born This Way Foundation shades, but Bustle reached out to make sure. The brand has made it clear in the past that the formula of the product will not shade. The brand is just filling in the gaps between some of the 24 shades, so that even more people can enjoy the foundation.

"There is no beginning and there is no end. It’s more than makeup, it’s a movement," Blandino's Instagram post reads. It's followed by the hashtags #love, #sneakypeeky, #bornthiswaysupercoverage, and #handfilledsamples.

Aina has yet to make an announcement about what exact role she is playing in the shade selection. She did share a heartfelt post on her 30 birthday saying how excited she was to be a part of the project though.

"I can't think of a better day to announce the biggest project of my career to date. I've been keeping a little secret for the past few months but it's FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you," her 30 birthday photo caption reads.

"I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!!"

She wasn't lying when she told her fans that it would be here soon, either. According to her recent YouTube video, the extended shades will "be out soon. Soon. Soon." That's not exactly a release date, but that paired with the sneak peek is pretty darn exciting.

The brand currently offers 24 shades of the foundation on the website. While that's not exactly Fenty Beauty-level, it is more inclusive than some brands out there. The vow to make the line even more inclusive is great though. It's more than just a matter of "the more the merrier." It's about making sure that everyone has the chance to try out the formula and has an easier time shopping for makeup.

Out of over 3,000 reviews on the Too Faced website and 220,000 reviews on the Sephora website, this foundation has almost a full five-star rating. It only makes sense that people of all skin tones and races would want to try it out. Too Faced heard their customers and are working, as the sneak peek shows, to get even more shades available for them.

The brand has yet to give an exact date that the new shades will be available, but you can always could on Blandino to give you the sneak peeks. Your best bet is to follow him and Aina on Instagram, so you're the first to know. Fingers crossed that the shades turn out to be as inclusive as the brand has hyped it up to be.