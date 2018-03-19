In a season where beauty blogger and brand collaborations are routinely launched, cosmetics fans could get a little inundated with new products. Jackie Aina x Too Faced, however, is a totally different collaboration than most, and it's resulted in a shade expansion that has been a long time in the making but could be coming at fans' way sooner than expected.

On Sunday, Aina took to her YouTube channel to upload a Get Ready With Me video. The casual, chit-chat style tutorial seemed innocuous on the surface, but the beauty vlogger was hiding a bit of a tease and some major news if you watched the upload. Aina dropped a major hint about her latest project, and it's sure to have fans of her and Too Faced stoked.

At the beginning of the video, Aina follows her typical routine, which you're well acquainted with if you're a fan. First she applies her primer followed by her flaw finish, oily skin hack of applying powder over her primer and before her foundation. Then, it's time for her base, and at first, she seemed reluctant to mention it, but thankfully for fans, she did.

Aina revealed that she is using none other than her very own crafted Too Faced Born This Way Foundation shade, and she hinted that the others are coming very soon.

Jackie Aina on YouTube

In the video, Aina first says she can't show fans the foundation she's using, but presumably because it's not a brand new product, she gives viewers a sneak peek. The bottle is the classic Born This Way packaging, and Aina explains that the other news shades will, "be out soon. Soon. Soon," as the camera zooms in on her face in what could be hint that these new colors are coming much sooner than fans may expect.

If you're confused about why Aina is working with Too Faced, you may have missed some major news from the brand and blogger back in 2017. During her 30 birthday celebration, Aina announced some major news. She and Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino were teaming up to expand the shade range of the brand's iconic Born This Way foundation. Aina would be helping craft everything from the formula to the shades. She and Blandino both announced the partnership via Instagram.

In her announcement, Aina explained that helping Too Faced was a dream come true. She said, "I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!!"

As for Blandino, he's equally excited about the collaboration, and he's taken to his Instagram account to tease fans with the work the pair have been doing. During the announcement, he explained that Aina was the perfect partner saying, "This means the world to me, it's so important to me that everyone feels included and knows they're seen and loved; and this is the perfect partnership to do just that! I adore Jackie and am so proud she's going to make our TF world even more beautiful!"

Clearly, the partnership turned out to be just as successful as the pair hoped. In Aina's video, she explains that working with Too Faced and Blandino was an incredible experience saying, "Jerrod was incredibly gracious and so supportive. Like, any time I put my foot down about something, Jerrod was always like, 'If that's what Jackie wants, that's what Jackie wants.' And it's just been amazing working with him."

As for when Jackie Aina x Too Faced Born This Way will release, fans still don't know. However, it's clear that the time is getting close, and if want to see how the new Aina created shade looks, she's officially given fans a peek.