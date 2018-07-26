The '90s have had their moment with fanny packs and clunky dad shoes, but it looks like we're moving onto the next era and the early 2000s are creeping their way in. Nothing makes that more clear then the exciting new beauty collab between Too Faced and Beautybar, where the two are bringing us a limited-edition hairspray called Glitter Spritzer.

The spray is exactly what it sounds like: a flexible hold spray jam packed with glitter flecks that will make you relive your junior high dance days. Glitter was an important part of the early Noughties, where it has become as synonymous with the era as baguette bags, low rise jeans, and zigzag center parts.

Too Faced is a much-loved brand famous for its iconic products like Better Than Sex mascara and scratch-and-sniff like Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette, which smells just like peaches as you blend out the shadows. In honor of their 20th anniversary, the makeup brand wanted to do something special, and so they decided to join forces with Drybar, the nations premier blow out spot that also offers products after your appointment. Some of their bestsellers include Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo to help prolong your style, Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler to give your locks their daily dose of vitamins, and the Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray, of which the Glitter Spritzer is a sparkly version.

The spray provides soft, movable hold that will never leave your hairstyle stiff or sticky. It's meant to be easy to brush through and will never flake, plus there's the addition of prune oil, which will lightly condition your hair, add shine, and keep your hair from poofing out from humidity.

The Glitter Spritzer contains all of these same things, except it has the added benefit of spraying gold and silver sparkles into your hair. You can channel your inner Destiny's Child or Mandy Moore from 2002 with a crown full of twinkling flecks.

While it might seem like a random collaboration — where makeup and hair worlds are colliding — it turns out it's not all that unexpected. As WWD reported, the Glitter Spritzer isn't only a celebration of Too Faced's anniversary, but also a commemoration of the friendship between Too Faced’s co-founder, Jerrod Blandino, and Drybar founder, Alli Webb. Good thing that the two high powered founders are BFFs, because now we get to glitter bomb our roots all summer long.

The two have been teasing a collaboration on social media for the past weeks, dropping cryptic hints that the two brands are partnering up on a mystery product, but not sharing much more with fans. In the end, the beauty drop account @trendmood1 leaked what it was, sharing a post of the pretty pink can and its details.

The hairspray will cost $20 in honor of the 20th Too Faced anniversary — a significant discount from the $26 Money Maker Hairspray. But the Drybar spray is 7.7 oz., and the Glitter Spritzer look much smaller in the shared photos.

If you can't wait to bring a touch of sparkle to your tresses this August, then you don't have to wait much longer. The Too Faced x Drybar Glitter Spritzer will be hitting Sephora on August 1, so get ready!