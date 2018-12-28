As you move away from the gift boxes and into new beginnings, there's a time to appreciate and reward all your accomplishments from the past year. One of the best ways to do said rewarding is to re-up on new makeup, and Too Faced's after-Christmas sale is here to help you put a bunch of new eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and contour kits in your arsenal to pop off in style at the stroke of midnight.

It's not every day that big beauty brands throw you a bone and help you save money, but since everyone's still got lingering festive feelings, there's a lot of love going around. Too Faced is offering its fans up to 50 percent off of all its sale items up until the New Year, so you'll stay glamming it up for 2019. This, like, never happens, so choose your faves wisely.

Many of the products have already sold out on the site, so get what you still can. The after-Christmas deal includes snipped prices on items like Too Faced's Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick, makeup bags (if you're into organizing), and even sample sizes of the iconic Better Than Sex Mascara.

This sale is as close to a free for all as you're going to get when it comes to this coveted brand. Here are some of the best buys.

Bottle of Unicorn Tears

Multipurpose products are a crowd pleaser, and for the beauty goddess inside you, snatch up a Bottle of Unicorn Tears. You can mix it in with foundation or moisturizer for some added shimmer, or as a standalone highlighter.

Matte Chocolate Chip

If you're that "mattes only" beauty fiend, then this is the palette for you. Consisting of 11 shades of rich browns and natural pinks, this cocoa powder-infused product transforms Too Faced's Chocolate Bar shades into these dreamy mattes.

Deluxe Better Than Sex Ornament

If you're still gifting to friends who haven't yet taken their tree down, then this one's a no brainer. It's one of the brand's fan favorite products that's now able to deck your tree or take it on the go.

Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

Give your lips a bold color payoff with Too Faced's Melted liquid lipstick. The selection of lipsticks comes in 18 shades ranging from nude pinks to deep cherry, so there's one for every one of your moods.

Pure Gold Loose Glitter

Although this body glitter is infused with real gold, Too Faced's Buy at Too Faced wont put you back more than $8.50. You can use this to give those clavicle bones a spotlight, your eyelid a pop of gold, or even smack them on to your lips for an intense gold finish.

Life's A Festival Eye Shadow Palette

The Life's A Festival palette includes duo chromatic shadows that shift in color based on the lighting, though you also get the comfort of a selection of matte shadows to give your lids some balance.

Unicorn Tears Bronzer

The packaging on this product may be cute, but the purpose of it combines the glow of a highlighter and the warmth of the sun into one compact. You basically cut out half of the time spent swirling bristles into two different products.

Unicorn Highlighting Stick

Avoiding the mess of highlighter palettes became possible when highlighter sticks came onto the beauty scene. Too Faced's Unicorn Highlighter Stick make applying shimmer to your cheeks easier adding either gold tones, in the shade Unicorn Dreams, or an icy tone, in the shade Unicorn Tears.

The holidays maybe over, but makeup sales like these will have everyone feeling jolly all the way into the new year.