Welcome to 2019, where brands are learning from their customers, expanding their shade ranges, and crafting inclusive launches. The world of beauty is far from perfect, but it seems to be getting better. now, Too Faced's Born This Way Concealer's shade range is expanding, and it's a major step in the right direction.

According to a post from popular beauty Instagram account TrendMood, the brand will be launching 15 more shades in their Born This Way concealer. Specifically, the additional shades are for the sculpting, multi-use version, not their lighter, more hydrating one. The account reports that the new shades will retail for the same $29 price tag and will launch on May 1 at both Too Faced online and Sephora. As of press time, Too Faced has not announced the expansion on their own social media channels. Bustle has reached out to Too Faced to confirm the expansion.

While Too Faced may have not let anything slide on their socials, fans of the brand and its complexion products may be interested to know that while Sephora has 20 shades of the concealer available for sale, the Too Faced website had 35 hues to choose from. Some of the additional shades on the Too Faced website are marked coming soon while others are marked as sold out. Regardless, the additional 15 shades on the brand's site doesn't seem like a coincidence.

Too Faced Born This Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer $29 Too Faced Buy On Too Faced

If you're a major makeup lover, you may be thinking, "Wait, I thought Too Faced already did a Born This Way shade expansion?" Well, you'd be partially correct.

Back in June 2018, Too Faced paired up with YouTube beauty guru and champion of inclusivity in the beauty industry, Jackie Aina. The guru and the brand worked together to craft a shade expansion in the Born This Way foundation line, not the concealer. Aina helped develop 11 new shades in the Born This Way foundation range, and they were a hit. In fact, just a few days after the launch, the darkest shade that Aina developed was already sold out on the brand's website.

Courtesy of Too Faced

Notably, when you look at some of the new additions to the Too Faced Born This Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer line-up, some of the shades seem to be a few of the ones Aina helped to develop including the deepest shade Ganache as well as shades Sable, Spiced Rum, and Chai. While this could be a coincidence, it also seems likely that Too Faced would use shades they already have, especially when the need and want is already clearly there.

Even though Too Faced has not officially confirmed the Born This Way concealer shade expansion, but signs from the brand's website seem to be suggesting that TrendMood's post is accurate. If you've been looking for your perfect shade match in the brand's full coverage concealer, you may just be in luck.

Keep your eyes peeled to Too Faced's social media accounts and make a mental note that 15 brand new Born This Way shades may be coming on May 1.