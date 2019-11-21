Do you long for the scent of baked goods in your kitchen but don’t feel like making said baked goods? Do you want the aroma of Christmas trees to permeate every room in your house but don’t feel like committing to the cleanup? Do you want to learn what a currant even smells like? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may be entitled to Trader Joe’s new holiday candle tin trio. Please report to your nearest Trader Joe’s with $7.99 plus tax to collect (read: purchase) your gift.

Trader Joe’s is known for its items so popular people resell them on Amazon. Its Everything But The Bagel Seasoning and Speculoos Cookie Butter spread are as close to having their own coven as a food product can get. Moving up in the ranks are Trader Joe’s candles, which are released seasonally and, in turn, have people clamoring to get their hands on limited-edition scents while they’re still available.

In honor of this holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released candles in three extremely festive scents: Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, an Nutmeg. Yes, yes, and also yes. Unlike its candle predecessors, these scents are available in a three-pack, making them perfect for Trader Joe's stocking stuffers or just treating yourself to a pre-holiday gift. The trio is retailed at $7.99 and, as per usual, will only be available a limited time. While slightly smaller than the individually sold candles—these are in 3-ounce tins as opposed to the standard 5.5-ounce tin—you’re getting three smells for a significantly lower price. Three candles would typically run you about $12, at $3.99 each.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

As mentioned, this is far from Trader Joe’s first foray into the candle category. Last fall, Trader Joe’s released Honeycrisp Apple and Cedar Balsam candles. Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s had Peony Blossom Scented Candle in stores just in time for spring. If you’re lucky, you may spot a few Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Scented Candles leftover from the previous holiday season.

If your neighborhood location ran out of these seasonal scents or you missed your window to buy them, have no fear: some of Trader Joe’s candles are available on Amazon. Along with other popular items, like the aforementioned Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Trader Joe’s has an Amazon shop with some of its most sought-after goods, candles included. There’s the Lemon Cookie Scented Candle, the Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle, even the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle. Of course, there’s a notable mark-up from the original price. You can typically find these candles in-stores for $3.99. However, if you’re ordering them from Amazon, prices typically start at $12.95. If it’s any consolation, they are Prime eligible so at least you’ll get free shipping.

If these three new candles — the Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, and Nutmeg trio — interest you at all, you’ll want to act fast. This three-pack will only be offered for a limited time, likely until the holiday season is up or until supplies last.