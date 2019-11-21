The 10 Best Trader Joe's Stocking Stuffers Of 2019
‘Tis the season to treat the ones you love with gifts and goodies. If you’re looking to tick a couple of names off your shopping list while you’re getting other holiday errands done, there are tons of stocking stuffers you can get at Trader Joe’s. Some are delicious and fun. Some are simple and practical. None of them will break your bank account.
Finding affordable stocking stuffers that don’t suck can be tricky. Everyone has regifted a weird-smelling candle or tried to figure out how many years in a row it’s acceptable to give someone tiny lotions. I know getting a present from a grocery store doesn’t sound particularly nice or thoughtful, but hear me out: Trader Joe’s and its ilk have aisles of goodies and treats you know you’d be happy to get. The holidays are essentially an excuse to buy up every flavor of candy in the checkout aisle or let your credit card run wild in the beauty and health section.
If you don’t want to end up getting all your friends a gift card again, here are 10 Trader Joe’s products that anyone would be happy to find in their stocking.
1. Advent Calendars for Their Pets
If you’re looking to treat your own pet or give a gift to someone else’s, Trader Joe’s has holiday advent calendars for dogs and cats that any furry friend will love. Filled with tiny treats, these calendars are as perfect as your pets themselves. Also, even if you give them the calendar after December 1, they’ll still love it. They’re animals. They don’t know what day it is.
2. Sparkling Wine
It doesn’t seem like just a coincidence that most stockings are bottle-sized. Rather than getting your usual three-buck Chuck, splurge just a little bit and gift someone some sparkling wine. Trader Joe’s L’Éclat Blanc de Blancs looks as festive as it tastes. Shopping for someone who doesn’t drink? Treat them to some Sparkling Cranberry Juice, which pairs just as well with any cheeseboard.
3. Face Masks
Yes, Trader Joe’s sells face mask. This fall, they even released these Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Mask. Put simply, they are a Pumpkin Spice Latte for your face. If you don’t want to push your PSL politics onto someone else, Trader Joe’s also has regular face masks.
4. Candles
OK, I know I shaded the scented candle but, if we’re being honest, who doesn’t want their house to smell like Cranberry Pine? Trader Joe’s new trio of candles includes Fresh Currant, Nutmeg, and the aforementioned Cranberry Pine. Plus, they’re tiny! So, you aren’t forcing someone to make their house smell like Christmas trees until March.
5. Seasonal Joe-Joes
You know what’s the perfect gift? Cookies. Any cookies. All cookies, but especially, Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's. They’re festive! They’re fun! They’re cookies and who doesn’t like cookies? They’d pair perfectly with a DIY hot cocoa mix. While not currently listed on Trader Joe’s site, they are available for a steeper price on Amazon or in your nearest Trader Joe's store depending on availability.
6. Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
Like the Furbies of the ‘90s and the iPods of the ‘00s, getting your hands on a hot ticket item can be tricky, especially during the holidays. Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is like that but all year long. If you have a friend who’s a die-hard TJ’s fan or has yet to be indoctrinated into the church of Everything Bagel Seasoning, snag them a couple of bottles of this for the holidays. You can find it for around $3 in store or buy it from Amazon for a steeper price.
7. Trader Joe’s Candy Bars
The checkout aisle was made to stuff stockings. There’s the Trader Joe’s Wafer Cookie Bar. There’s this seasonal flock of chocolate turkeys. There’s even the Mini Gummy Bears on a White Chocolate Pool Day. You can close your eyes and grab and be guaranteed to get something delicious.
8. Soaps and Scrubs
Like the checkout aisle, Trader Joe’s beauty section is present central. They’ve got this body butter trio, and then, there’s the pièce de résistance: the Macaron Soap. However, product availability varies from location to location. You’ll just have to check out your local Trader Joe’s beauty section and try not to buy everything in sight.
9. Ginger Hand Cream
Listen, I know I also made a dig at hand lotions earlier, but Trader Joe’s Ginger Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream is the exception to the rule. Made with shea butter and coconut oil and scented with spicy ginger, it deserves a spot in anyone’s stocking.
10. Cookie Butter
If all else fails and you can’t figure out what to get someone, there’s always Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter that you can get for around $3.69 in store. There is a reason it’s consistently one of the store’s most popular products, and that reason is because it’s delicious and goes with anything. If you can't find it in stores, you can get some off Amazon at a higher price.
Happy stocking stuffing!