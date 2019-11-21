‘Tis the season to treat the ones you love with gifts and goodies. If you’re looking to tick a couple of names off your shopping list while you’re getting other holiday errands done, there are tons of stocking stuffers you can get at Trader Joe’s. Some are delicious and fun. Some are simple and practical. None of them will break your bank account.

Finding affordable stocking stuffers that don’t suck can be tricky. Everyone has regifted a weird-smelling candle or tried to figure out how many years in a row it’s acceptable to give someone tiny lotions. I know getting a present from a grocery store doesn’t sound particularly nice or thoughtful, but hear me out: Trader Joe’s and its ilk have aisles of goodies and treats you know you’d be happy to get. The holidays are essentially an excuse to buy up every flavor of candy in the checkout aisle or let your credit card run wild in the beauty and health section.

If you don’t want to end up getting all your friends a gift card again, here are 10 Trader Joe’s products that anyone would be happy to find in their stocking.

1. Advent Calendars for Their Pets Advent Calendar for Dogs $5.99 | Trader Joe's Buy at Trader Joe's If you’re looking to treat your own pet or give a gift to someone else’s, Trader Joe’s has holiday advent calendars for dogs and cats that any furry friend will love. Filled with tiny treats, these calendars are as perfect as your pets themselves. Also, even if you give them the calendar after December 1, they’ll still love it. They’re animals. They don’t know what day it is.

2. Sparkling Wine L’Éclat Blanc de Blancs $12.99 | Trader Joe's Buy at Trader Joe's It doesn’t seem like just a coincidence that most stockings are bottle-sized. Rather than getting your usual three-buck Chuck, splurge just a little bit and gift someone some sparkling wine. Trader Joe’s L’Éclat Blanc de Blancs looks as festive as it tastes. Shopping for someone who doesn’t drink? Treat them to some Sparkling Cranberry Juice, which pairs just as well with any cheeseboard.

4. Candles Candle Tin Trio $7.99 | Trader Joe's Buy at Trader Joe's OK, I know I shaded the scented candle but, if we’re being honest, who doesn’t want their house to smell like Cranberry Pine? Trader Joe’s new trio of candles includes Fresh Currant, Nutmeg, and the aforementioned Cranberry Pine. Plus, they’re tiny! So, you aren’t forcing someone to make their house smell like Christmas trees until March.

6. Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend $9.90 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Like the Furbies of the ‘90s and the iPods of the ‘00s, getting your hands on a hot ticket item can be tricky, especially during the holidays. Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is like that but all year long. If you have a friend who’s a die-hard TJ’s fan or has yet to be indoctrinated into the church of Everything Bagel Seasoning, snag them a couple of bottles of this for the holidays. You can find it for around $3 in store or buy it from Amazon for a steeper price.

8. Soaps and Scrubs Macaron Soaps $4.99 | Trader Joe's Buy at Trader Joe's Like the checkout aisle, Trader Joe’s beauty section is present central. They’ve got this body butter trio, and then, there’s the pièce de résistance: the Macaron Soap. However, product availability varies from location to location. You’ll just have to check out your local Trader Joe’s beauty section and try not to buy everything in sight.

9. Ginger Hand Cream Ginger Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream $4.99 | Trader Joe's Buy at Trader Joe's Listen, I know I also made a dig at hand lotions earlier, but Trader Joe’s Ginger Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream is the exception to the rule. Made with shea butter and coconut oil and scented with spicy ginger, it deserves a spot in anyone’s stocking.