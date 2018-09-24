Trader Joe's Is Selling Pumpkin Trees And They Will Speak To Your Spooky Soul

The autumn season is now officially underway, and I could not be more excited (so long, sweltering-hot commutes — you will not be missed). Plus, what's not to like about fall? There are delicious treats, fun outdoor activities, comfy clothes, and the absolute cutest accessories and essentials. Thankfully Trader Joe's has their fall-themed products on shelves, and they're hooking us up with anything and everything we need to live our fall to the fullest, including blessing our lives with literal mini pumpkin trees at Trader Joe's.

Yes, the pumpkin-themed snacks at TJ's are indeed delicious, but have you ever seen something more beautiful and unique than pumpkins growing on little trees that you can show off in your very own home? Once you purchase them in the store, the directions for maintaining them are simple: trim the branches to your desired length and change the water every week. Easy enough, right? My little fall heart is geeking out, and couldn't be more obsessed with this aesthetic. Just picture a cozy night inside in your fave plaid flannel, PSL in hand, pumpkin-scented candle lit, and eating a bowl of pumpkin soup next to your very own pumpkin tree?

BRB, my soul is about to explode, and I can now die a happy gal knowing I can grow my own pumpkin trees, because succulents are so last year.

Now, you may be wondering what foods/drinks best go with your new pumpkin tree? With so many pumpkin-themed foods at TJ's to choose, I've narrowed down the ~best of the best~. So sit back, light your candle, and get relaxing (and feasting). Check out the a few other pumpkin-themed goods you can score at Trader Joe's, below:

1 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage Courtesy Trader Joe's If you're unsure whether to get your drink hot or cold, you're in luck! TJ's own Pumpkin Spice Almond beverage can either be consumed cold either over ice or in smoothie, or you can heat it up and serve it hot. The pumpkin purée makes the drink thick and creamy, and it's purely delectable. It's also infused with fall-approved spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, making it the perfectly blended drink to enjoy 24/7.

2 Pumpkin Ginger Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones Courtesy Trader Joe's If you're like me and enjoy cold treats and drinks anytime of year (don't judge!), you need to try these tiny Pumpkin Ginger ice cream cones. The ginger-infused cones, combined with the cooling and creamy pumpkin ice cream, make for the ultimate dessert to satisfy any fall-loving sweet tooth.

3 Pumpkin Tortilla Chips Courtesy Trader Joe's What's not to love about tortilla chips? The classic snack gets a fall makeover thanks to Trader Joe's. The crunchy chips are made with pumpkin purée and pumpkin seeds, and have a sweet taste thanks to the cinnamon and nutmeg. Honestly, I can't tell if these are considered a dessert or not, but I really don't care. Pass me three bags, please.