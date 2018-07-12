Travis Scott Recognized Kylie Jenner's 'Forbes' Cover In A Super Rare But Sweet Tweet

In a super rare show of public affection, rapper Travis Scott recognized Kylie Jenner's Forbes cover with a short but simple message. "CANT BE MORE PROUD," Scott tweeted, with a series of heart emojis. Though Scott and Jenner have been in a relationship for over a year, it's extremely unusual for him to address her on social media.

Though Scott took to social media occasionally to feature Jenner, especially when she was pregnant, both of them tend not to feature one another in their social media accounts. But it seems like Jenner's massive almost-billionaire milestone was certainly a worthwhile reason for Scott to tweet about her.

Jenner is on the cover of Forbes because she is poised to become the youngest female billionaire in history. At 20 years old, Jenner is worth an estimated $900 million, and she's moving rapidly toward the billionaire mark.

Of Jenner, Forbes staff writer Natalie Robehmed wrote, "What her half-sister Kim Kardashian West did for booty, Jenner has done for full lips. Like Kardashian West, she has leveraged her assets to gain both fame and money. But while her sister is best-known for the former, Jenner has proved adept at the latter. In historic fashion."

Though Jenner has made an almost-billion dollar makeup empire largely through her social media posts, very few of her posts are ever directed towards Scott, and he has an even quieter social media presence.

In comparison to Jenner's 25 million Twitter followers, Scott has just under 4 million. On Instagram, Scott's 9 million followers have seen him post about Jenner just once in the last year, posting a photo of the two of them at the Met Gala last May. He also posted one photo of their daughter Stormi at the time of her birth.

While it may be unusual for celebrities to keep their private life actually private, it's unlikely that anyone would underestimate Jenner or Scott's ability to keep a secret at this point, after they both kept Jenner's pregnancy under wraps through to the birth of her child.

After giving birth, Jenner explained their decision to keep her pregnancy out of the limelight.

Along with the Instagram post, Jenner released an eleven minute long video titled "To Our Daughter" which chronicled Jenner's pregnancy. This video is the closest look anyone's had at Jenner's relationship with Scott thus far.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

At the beginning of the video, Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods explains to baby Stormi how Jenner and Scott met. "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun. She met your father, and they just hit it off. Chemistry."

Throughout the video, Scott is seen with Jenner while touring, then at ultrasound appointments and touching Jenner's growing belly. When Stormi was finally born, Scott posted a photo of the baby to Instagram via an Instagram filter, saying, "Our little rager !!!!"

Scott and Jenner have been seen together on several occasions since Stormi's birth, but they rarely talk about one another in interviews or to reporters.

In April, Jenner released a rare series of Instagram videos and posts with Scott in them, when she rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles for the day. “Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” she wrote on an Instagram Story post. “They’ve never been.”

Jenner posted several photos of them on various rides, and even reportedly gave Scott a cake with Stormi's face on it. More specifically, the cake has Jenner, Scott, and Stormi in an allegedly elaborate illustration of them riding a rollercoaster.

“I told them, make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,” Jenner said in another Instagram Story post.