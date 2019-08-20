Now and again a beauty product comes along that is so universally loved, it can't seem to stay in stock. There have been numerous examples of this type of big beauty hitter in recent years, and the most notable of the moment is a £35 BB cream that fans can't seem to get enough of. Yep, that's right, Trinny London's BB Cream is back in stock, after weeks of selling out. So what's all the fuss about, and how can you get your hands on it before it inevitably sells out once again?

The BFF Cream SPF30 / Skin Perfector was created in order to avoid all the faff of regular BB creams/CC Creams and tinted moisturisers. Trinny Woodall wanted to create one does-all skin 'perfecter' that provides a light coverage and boosts skin's radiance.

The product, priced at a fair £35, comes in five shades, and claims to adapt to your skin tone. The formula contains a light reflecting extract of porcelain flower to boost skin's glow, tone down redness, and cover dark circles. It has an SPF` 30, is vegan, and also helps to protect skin from pollution and other environmental aggressors. When you buy one, it comes with a 'T pot,' which is one of the brand's small, stackable pots. This makes decanting the correct amount for any given week (including on holidays) super easy and effective.

The product has garnered rave reviews on Trinny London's website, with an overall 4.7 rating from 220 reviewers.

One five star review read:

"I’m hooked. Have traditionally very dry, dehydrated & sensitive skin - glowing was not something I would ever have thought possible. BFF works. It’s me but just better! And even though perfumed, it hasn’t ever made my skin flare up. Love it."

Given all this information, it comes as no surprise that the BFF cream has been in and out of stock recently, resulting in an impressive 4k waiting list. The shade 'light-medium' is particularly popular, and the brand has struggled to keep it online.

However, in the news that fans had been waiting for for weeks, the brand took to Instagram to declare the BB cream was officially back in stock and available to buy again:

"After receiving hundreds of 5-star reviews and building up a waiting list of over 4,000 people, our game changing bestseller, BFF Light Medium, is back in stock ✨Tap the tag to shop 🛍," they wrote on Instagram.

Trinny herself recommends keeping it simple with application, suggesting users, "simply rub BFF onto your face, just as you would a moisturiser." It can actually be used in multiple ways, including under foundation as an illuminating base primer, or as a foundation on a good skin day, or when you want to keep coverage light.

You can buy the BFF Cream SPF 30 / Skin Perfector online at trinnylondon.com for £35. All five shades are currently in stock, but given their record, I doubt they will be around for much longer, so go, go, go!