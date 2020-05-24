One reality star's new style has the internet buzzing. On Saturday, May 23, Tristan Thompson commented on Khloé Kardashian's new look, and the reality star's ex-boyfriend loved the makeover. On Friday, Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, showing off a new "bronde" dye (a blonde and brown combo) and shorter cut. She tagged hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm in the post, indicating they're responsible for her fresh quarantine cut.

Kardashian captioned the photo: "location: under b*tches skiiiinnnnn" with a lipstick emoji. Many of her friends and family commented on the reveal, sharing support for the Good American co-founders' new look. And Thompson was among those showing his love for her new hairstyle, writing: "Baddie. P.S. I'm all for the caption."

The Cleveland Cavaliers player included a fire, heart, and flex emoji in his supportive comment for his ex's dramatic new look. Thompson and Kardashian split in 2019, after the NBA player was allegedly involved in two cheating scandals, as per People. However, the two remain on good terms for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson, and continue to co-parent.

The exes have been spending plenty of time together as of late as they reportedly have been self-isolating together for True. In March, the 2020 NBA season was suspended due to the pandemic, and Thompson has made sure to "spend more time" with Kardashian and their daughter following the announcement, as per E! News.

The Good American co-founder has reportedly been taking the quarantine seriously, but has allowed Thompson to visit numerous times for play dates and family celebrations. In April, Kardashian and Thompson celebrated True's birthday, sharing photos of their daughter enjoying a cake and presents on Instagram. The couple also reportedly spent Mother's Day together, showing how far the two have come as co-parents, as per People.

Thompson's praise for Kardashian's selfie is not the only recent time he's left a supportive comment on the reality star's social media. On Wednesday, Kardashian posted an adorable photo with True, and Thompson commented with two heart emojis. Rumors that the couple might be once again dating have swirled amid the quarantine reunions, but sources close to the couple deny the two are romantically involved, as per E! News. One anonymous source told the outlet, "They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time."

It's clear that Thompson is investing more time in his family, from using NBA off-time to have play dates with True to supporting Kardashian's new style. They may not be a couple anymore, but these two co-parents appear to be in a good place.