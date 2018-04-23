Fighting a battle of he said, she said against the president of the United States seems like quite a challenge, but Stormy Daniels isn't in it alone. Daniels claims that an unknown man threatened her with violence in an attempt to keep her from speaking out about her claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump, and now fellow adult film star Jessica Drake is backing Stormy Daniels' story.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America set to air Monday, Drake said that Daniels told her about the threat soon after it took place, leading her to believe that Daniels wasn't lying. Drake said on Good Morning America:

She actually told me about the threat twice. So the first time she told me about the threat was shortly after it happened. She relayed the experience to me. I said something like, 'I'm so sorry, I can't even imagine. What are you going to do?'

Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, have even released a police sketch of the unknown man. The White House has repeatedly denounced Daniels, forcefully denying her claims of both the threat and the affair. While the public may remain split on whether to believe Daniels and her claims, Drake has put her weight entirely behind Daniels — and in fact, she says she's found herself in a situation somewhat similar to Daniels' in the past.

Back in the month before the 2016 election, Drake became the 11th woman to accuse Trump of sexual harassment. According to her story, she met Trump for the first time with Daniels at the now infamous 2006 golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. She then claims that he invited her, Daniels, and another woman up to his hotel room, where he immediately kissed them without their consent. She also claimed that when she later declined an invitation to come back to his room, someone speaking on his behalf offered her $10,000 and use of his private plane in exchange for coming.

Trump's campaign immediate denied the allegation in a statement. “This story is totally false and ridiculous," the statement said, before making the claim that Drake was a plant by the Clinton campaign. "Mr. Trump does not know this person, does not remember this person and would have no interest in ever knowing her."

Drake's lawyer is Gloria Allred, who has represented numerous women claiming that Trump sexually harassed them.

"If Mr. Trump thought that such bullying tactics would silence his accusers and prevent other women from coming forward, he will be sorely disappointed. Women will not be intimidated into silence by Donald Trump," Allred said about Trump's threat to sue his accusers.

Drake didn't keep her allegations secret, and neither did Daniels — even though Daniels claims Trump's team went to great lengths in an attempt to bury her story. Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which Daniels has since claimed was void because Trump himself never signed it. For his part, Trump says that he never knew about the document's existence, or the fact that Cohen paid Daniels anything.

The Daily Beast reported in January that Drake signed a non-disclosure agreement herself regarding the president shortly after she made her claims of sexual harassment, but something has evidently changed between then and now. Her interview, in addition to her comments backing up Daniels, also included a discussion of the harassment that she claimed she was subject to.

Trump himself has remained mostly silent about Daniels, so there's no telling whether he'll speak up about someone joining her cause, even if it's Drake. But for now, Daniels has another public voice on her side.