POTUS has a familiar face by his side for his latest trip to Las Vegas. Trump brought Corey Lewandowski with him just days after the former campaign manager was criticized for how he responded to reports that a migrant girl with Down syndrome had been separated from her mother.

During a live appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas told the reported story of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother after crossing the border. (The Washington Post reported that the girl's father is a legal resident and lives an hour away from where they were apprehended.) Lewandowski responded to the reports with "womp womp" (or as The Associated Press put it "Wah wah").

The reaction immediately sparked criticism and outrage from both ends of the political spectrum. Conservative political commentator Charlie Sykes was in the "wah wah" camp, and said it was "actually worse." Liberal author Amy Siskind said Lewandoski and Trump were "the faces of evil" in her tweet of the video of his appearance.

A pool report from later in the day, however, reported that Lewandowski was well received at the convention. "Corey Lewandowski circulated in the crowd as POTUS was in the supporter roundtable, receiving a celebrity welcome, with dozens of GOP convention attendees taking photos/selfies with him," according to Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama, who was traveling as the pool reporter.

More to come ...