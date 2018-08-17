If you were hoping to see armored tanks roll down the street in Washington, D.C. later this year, well, it seems you're out of luck. Donald Trump announced Friday that he'd canceled his military parade, blaming D.C. politicians for the "ridiculously" high cost.

"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump tweeted early Friday morning. "When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!" The president did not provide proof to back up his claim that D.C. politicians had inflated the cost of the parade.

In response to Trump's claim, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser revealed Friday that the president's parade would have cost $21.6 million. "Yup, I'm Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," Bowser tweeted.

Instead of hosting his massive military parade, Trump said he would attend an already-scheduled parade at Andrews Air Force Base as well as "the Paris parade celebrating the end of the War" on Nov. 11.

But it seems as if Trump isn't tossing out his plans for a military parade altogether. "Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN," he tweeted Friday. "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

