In a move perhaps more reminiscent of his time as a reality TV star, President Trump crashed a wedding in New Jersey (again) this weekend. A video caught by a guest shows the president surprising the couple at one of his luxury properties, Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In the clip posted by TMZ, he tells someone behind the camera to "take good care of [the couple]", before shaking the groom's hand, and, to the delighted screams of the guests, kissing the bride on the cheek. One guest yells, "We love you!" as the president and first lady Melania Trump walk upstairs.

This is not the first time Trump has been an unexpected guest at weddings held on his properties. In August 2017, at another wedding at Trump National Golf Club, the president took photographs with a couple, signed some "Make America Great Again" hats, and gave them out to guests, who apparently chanted, "USA!"

The president's potential appearance seems to have been a selling point for his properties as wedding venues. According to a discontinued brochure obtained by The New York Times, “If [Trump] is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy.”

