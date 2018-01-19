Trump Gave Melania One Week To Lose The Baby Weight, Months Before His Reported Stormy Daniels Affair

In an interview with radio host Howard Stern in 2005, Donald Trump said he'd give his wife Melania "a week" to lose her post-pregnancy baby weight, and spoke disparagingly about the physical appearance of women after they've given birth. The remarks came while Melania was five months pregnant, and as The Washington Post noted, a mere seven months before Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a transcript of the Stern show interview, which took place on Dec. 7, 2005, Trump spoke degradingly about the effect of pregnancy on women's bodies. "I've known many, many pregnant women, okay?" he said. "I've seen beautiful women that for the rest of their lives have become horror." Trump also joked that he'd give his wife "one day" to lose the weight from her pregnancy, before amending that estimate to "a week."

He also maintained, when asked by Stern's co-host Robin Quivers, that he would still love Melania even if she had "cellulite" after he pregnancy.

"I will love her so much, you have no idea," Trump said. "I'm a very loyal person. I will love her so much."

Trump was a frequent guest on Stern's notoriously vulgar radio show throughout his career as a businessman and reality TV host, and these particular comments have come under renewed scrutiny thanks to the details and timing of the alleged affair.

Trump reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) during a golf trip in Lake Tahoe in 2006, when his youngest son Barron was just months old.

Legal representatives for Trump, as well as Daniels herself, deny that any sexual affair took place, although Daniels reportedly spoke about it at length with In Touch magazine in 2011. She reportedly entered into a nondisclosure agreement regarding the affair in 2016, for a sum of $130,000, although she also denies entering into the agreement.

Various reports regarding the alleged affair have included extremely personal, potentially embarrassing allegations regarding Trump's behavior, including the claim that Daniels once spanked him with a copy of Forbes magazine. Trump has not publicly addressed the claims, although again, Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen and Daniels have both denied the veracity of the various stories.

Specifically, Cohen release a letter this week in which Daniels maintained the reports are "not true," and claimed if they were she'd have written about them in her book.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, In Touch opted not to run the Daniels interview back in 2011 thanks to legal threats from Trump. Specifically, Cohen reportedly sent a letter to the magazine warning that Trump would take legal action if the interview were published. In Touch published the full interview with Daniels on Friday, after a solid week of reports and speculation as to its contents.

Trump's various interviews with Stern have proved to be a recurring source of controversy and criticism since the 2016 presidential race. In another appearance, he concurred with Stern's crude assessment of the physical appearance of his own daughter Ivanka, agreeing that it was ok for the host to call her a "piece of ass." He also once described walking into the dressing rooms at his beauty pageants while contestants were changing, remarking "I sort of get away with things like that."

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment. It remains to be seen whether Trump will publicly respond to all the stories about his alleged affair with Daniels, or whether any of his spokespeople or official representatives will. This much, however, seems pretty clear: these probably aren't the kind of reports the administration wants to be dealing with.