President Donald Trump drew criticism after a rally in Great Falls, Montana, Thursday night during which he appeared to make fun of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the #MeToo movement simultaneously. Speaking to a rambunctious crowd in support of Montana’s Republican Senate candidate, Trump seemed to mock the #MeToo movement as he told the crowd he’d get Warren to take a test that would prove she is a Native American, The New York Times reported.

Warren has controversially said she has Native American heritage, a claim that spurred Trump to call Warren “Pocahontas” in the past. Warren has called this offensive nickname a “racist slur," and Native American groups have echoed that criticism. But at Thursday night’s rally, Trump took this insult a step further. In an NBC News video of the event, Trump explained his vision for what would go down in a debate against Warren if she chose to challenge him in the 2020 presidential race.

“I’m going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence,” Trump said. “We will take that little kit, but we have to it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very careful.”

