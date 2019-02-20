The president's response to Vermont's junior senator joining the 2020 presidential race might surprise you — he was mostly complimentary. Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said he likes Bernie Sanders because of their similar opinions on trade, but added that the independent senator "missed his time" to reach the White House.

Asked for his reaction to Sanders' announcement on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "Personally I think he missed his time, but I like Bernie because he is one person that, you know, on trade he sort of would agree on trade."

Trump didn't go so far as to endorse his possible competitor, though. "I'm being very tough on trade, he was tough on trade. The problem is he doesn’t know what to do about it," Trump continued. "We’re doing something very spectacular on trade. But I wish Bernie well. It will be interesting to see how he does."

Working in an attack on his 2016 opponent — and perhaps fueling the ongoing disagreement among Democrats — Trump criticized the Democrats' primary process. "What happened to Bernie maybe was not so nice," Trump said about the 2016 race. "He ran great four years ago and he was not treated with respect by Clinton and that was too bad. I thought what happened to Bernie Sanders four years ago was quite sad as it pertains to our country."

More to come...