In a speech at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign Friday, Barack Obama delivered a harsh condemnation of President Trump and the Republican Party, calling out his successor by name for the first time since leaving office and telling listeners to vote in the midterms "because our democracy depends on it." Later in the day, Trump responded to Obama's speech with an attempted zinger, telling supporters that it put him to sleep.

"I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep," Trump said of Obama's speech at a rally in Fargo. "I've found he's very good, very good for sleeping."

Later, after rattling off a list of actions his administration has taken, Trump proclaimed that his own speech was "much more exciting than listening to President Obama speak." Fox News cut away from Trump's speech moments later.

In his speech, Obama sought to contextualize Trump's rise and presidency, telling students at the university that Trump "is the symptom, not the cause" of long-running tensions in American politics.

"He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years," Obama said. "A fear, an anger, that's rooted in our past but is also bourn out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes."

Striking the familiar bipartisan tone that marked his rhetoric as president, Obama noted that at times in American history, fear-based politics "has infected both parties."

"Southern Democrats were the bigger defenders of slavery. It took a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, to end it," Obama noted. "Neither party has had a monopoly on wisdom. Neither party has been exclusively responsible for us going backwards instead of forwards."

Then, however, Obama explained that despite this varied history, the Republican Party has been disproportionately guilty of stoking fear and resentment over the last several decades.

"But I have to say this. 'Cause sometimes we hear, 'oh, a plague on both your houses,'" Obama said. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment, and paranoia, has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party."

More to come...