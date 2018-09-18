As senators mull over confirming SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid accusations of sexual assault — which he's denied — the president has expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh. On Tuesday, Donald Trump said he felt "terribly" for Kavanaugh and his family after Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly attempting to force himself on her and trying to remove her clothes while they were teenagers at a party decades ago.

According to the Associated Press, the president said at the White House, "I feel so badly that he’s going through this. This is not a man who deserves this." Describing Kavanaugh as "a great gentleman," Trump said California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein — to whom Ford wrote in a letter requesting anonymity about Kavanaugh in July — should have addressed the allegations before the Senate confirmation hearings for the SCOTUS nominee started.

