In celebrating Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump said we should penalize those behind "false" Kavanaugh allegations. In an interview on Fox News late Saturday, President Trump said he believed that those who had "made up" stories and "false" statements about Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings should be held legally responsible.

"I'd love to see our liable laws get toughened up so you could take people and sue them," Trump told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro when asked if the people who'd "promoted falsehoods" about Kavanaugh should face consequences.

"I think they should be held liable," Trump went on to say. "I would say they should be held to the highest standard. You can't go around, and whether it's making up stories or making false statements about such an important position, you can't do that. You could destroy somebody's life." Later in the interview, the president went so far as to call all of the allegations levied against Kavanaugh "fabricated stories" with "no bearing in truth."

In her question on whether or not Kavanaugh's accusers should face consequences, Pirro specifically named Michael Avenatti — who represents not only Stormy Daniels, the adult film star alleged to have been paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump decades ago, but also Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Both Trump and Kavanaugh have denied these allegations.

"Well, he made false accusations about me on another matter," Trump said of Avenatti. "Totally false, it's a joke. It's just a disgrace that they're able to do it. But he made the same thing — totally false statements."

