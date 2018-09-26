Less than a day before Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to participate in a hearing regarding one of the sexual assault allegations against him (which he has denied), the president participated in a press conference which partially addressed the matter. Speaking to reporters, President Donald Trump said "false" sexual assault allegations made against him have impacted how he has viewed the accusations against Kavanaugh.

The president was responding to a question from a reporter about whether or not sexual misconduct allegations made against him had colored how he has responded to the accusations against Kavanaugh. "It does impact my opinion because, you know why, I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me," the president said. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

He alleged that "four or five" women made false allegations against him when he was running for president. He also contended that those women were paid to fabricate their claims.

"People want fame. They want money. When I see it, I view it differently," Trump said. "It's happened to me many times. I've had many false charges."

The press conference grew tense when Trump was asked about the allegations against Kavanaugh, though he maintained his stance that the judge was being smeared by Democrats. During the conference, he described the allegations as a "big, fat con job," and alleged that Democratic lawmakers were laughing behind closed doors at the turmoil the accusations have caused.

"So I think when you really look at it all, it’s not going to change any of the Democrats’ — they’re obstructionists," the president said. "They’re actually con artists, because they know how quality this man is, and they have destroyed a man’s reputation."

