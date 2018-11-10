In a bizarre twist fitting of the current White House, Donald Trump denied knowing Matt Whitaker, Jeff Sessions' replacement for Attorney General, on Friday to reporters before he left for Paris. "Matt Whitaker worked for Jeff Sessions, and he was always extremely highly thought of, and he still is, but I didn't know Matt Whitaker," Trump told reporters.

To state what might be obvious: President Trump does know Whitaker. And Whitaker has been publicly critical of the special counsel investigation into Russia and Trump's campaign. Whitaker literally wrote an op-ed for CNN about how he believed special counsel Robert Mueller overstepped the scope of his mandate in August 2017.

"I think fundamentally this investigation by Bob Mueller needs to be limited," Whitaker told Fox News' Sean Hannity in May 2017.

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's relationship with Whitaker.

Further, CBS News reported that Whitaker was frequently spotted in the Oval Office. When CNN's Abby Phillips asked Trump a follow-up question on Friday regarding whether Whitaker would rein in the special counsel investigation into Russia that Sessions had recused himself from, Trump dismissed the reporter. "What a stupid question that is," Trump said, according to video of the exchange. "What a stupid question."

More to come ...