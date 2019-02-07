All eyes are on Virginia this week as its government grapples with a series of scandals that are threatening the jobs of its top three officials. President Donald Trump weighed in on potential repercussions of the controversy on Thursday. In an early morning tweet, Trump declared that Virginia politicians' scandals are "killing" the state and will encourage people to vote Republican in 2020.

"Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020!"

Meanwhile, Democrats were much less vocal on Thursday morning. Though liberal leaders in Virginia and around the country adamantly pushed Governor Ralph Northam to resign after a photo leaked from his old yearbook page showing someone in blackface, they were much slower to react to a sexual assault allegation that was raised against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (which he has denied) and a blackface admission by Attorney General Mark Herring.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Democratic officials "were rendered practically speechless" by the latest revelations. Like the president, some analysts suggested that the controversies could damage the Democrats' chances of maintaining its hold on the Virginia legislature in 2020.

