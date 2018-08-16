Less than a year after her abrupt departure from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman released a tell-all book this week containing revelations about the Trump administration. But significant media attention has been focused not only on her book, but also on the audio recordings that Manigault Newman secretly compiled during her time as a top Trump aide. In response to these tapes, which have implicated Donald Trump, John Kelly, and other administration officials, Trump fired back at Omarosa Manigault Newman by retweeting a compilation of the "kind words" she has said about him in the past.

The GOP's official Twitter account posted a video compilation on Thursday of various interviews in which Manigault Newman praised Trump and described him as her friend. Trump then retweeted this compilation, thanking his former staffer for "the kind words."

More to come...