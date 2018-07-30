You've seen this movie before. The president is once again playing federal chicken over federal funds, with a number of immigration demands on the table. In a tweet, money for the border wall was thrown back in the limelight as — for the third time this year — Trump threatened a government shutdown. And this time around, it could seriously affect the 2018 midterm elections, according to Vox.

If Trump's threats were carried out, the shutdown would take place about a month before the high-stakes midterm elections, when the federal government would run out of money to, well, keep itself running. In his tweet on Sunday afternoon, Trump wrote, "I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!"

Funding for Trump's border wall is a sore point; earlier this year, the president almost slapped a veto on a spending package in March because the package didn't include funds for his wall at the Mexico border. (He ended up signing the spending bill, though he made it clear on Twitter he was "unhappy" and felt "forced" to sign it). The deadline for government funding is right at the end of September, and it's one that many Republicans are dead set on meeting to make sure the midterm elections in November go smoothly.

