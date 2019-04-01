One prominent female federal judge was reportedly on President Trump's short list to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy last year. He chose Brett Kavanaugh instead. Now, Axios reports that woman may be headed to SCOTUS after all. Trump is reportedly "saving" Judge Amy Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Axios based its report on the word of three anonymous insiders who are familiar with the president's private comments. He reportedly made such an assertion — that Barrett would be tapped when Bader Ginsburg's seat opened up — in the days leading up to announcing Kavanaugh's nomination in July.

Barrett's name was in the media before Kavanaugh was tapped. Her views on abortion, in particular, were scrutinized. She has questioned whether federal courts should decide the matter. "Does the court have the capacity to decide that women have the right to obtain an abortion, or should it be a matter for state legislatures?" Barrett said at Notre Dame Law School lecture. "Would it be better to have this battle in the state legislatures and Congress rather than the Supreme Court?"

Barrett's comments are loaded. In many states, only the Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade guarantees a woman's right to a legal and safe abortion. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 18 states actually have laws already on the books that would ban or restrict abortions in the absence of Roe. Only 10 states have laws that protect the right to an abortion at the state level.

More to come ...