Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's impending retirement, there has been much speculation about who will replace him. You might be wondering how the new justice could impact the future of the United States, particularly when it comes to abortion rights. But Trump won't ask SCOTUS picks about Roe v. Wade, he suggested in a new interview on Sunday. However, he indicated that he could foresee a time when abortion's legality is left to the states to decide.

Trump gave an extensive interview to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. The host inquired whether the president would specifically ask about Roe v. Wade when interviewing candidates to replace Justice Kennedy. Trump responded that he has been encouraged not to directly ask potential nominees about the landmark abortion rights case, telling the show's host:

They’re all saying, ‘Don’t do that, you don’t do that, you shouldn’t do that' ... But I’m putting conservative people on, and I’m very proud of [Justice Neil] Gorsuch. He’s been outstanding ... and I’m going to try to do something like that, but I don’t think I’m going to be so specific and I’m actually told I shouldn’t be.

More to come ...