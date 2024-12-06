Pam From The Later Daters Shared A Post-Show Update

On Netflix’s The Later Daters, older singles work with dating coach Logan Ury to find a potential match in their 50s, 60s, and 70s. Through a series of blind dates, some find a suitor they’d like to pursue more seriously. Others may not walk away with a steady connection — but they’re still positively impacted by the experience.

Pam Marriott Land falls into the latter camp. The 70-year-old retired flight attendant has been twice widowed and lives with her granddaughter, Zoë. However, citing Zoë’s upcoming nuptials, Pam said on The Later Daters that it was time to branch out. “It’s very lonely,” she said. “I mean, you know, the dogs are starting to talk back.”

So, where is Pam from The Later Daters today? Here’s a recap of her time on the show — and what she’s said about her love life since filming.

A Serendipitous Connection

Pam had a rocky first date — after which Logan advised her, “It’s better to be interested than interesting,” and suggested asking more questions. Fortunately, Pam went on to have two more successful outings with different suitors. Her last date was with Dwight, a tour director and event planner.

While they weren’t a romantic match, Pam was intrigued by Dwight’s Atlanta-based tour company and even expressed that she’d like to work with him.

Though it was a surprising turn of events for a date, Dwight was on board. The new friends even planned an itinerary for an upcoming event and seemed to have a blast leading the tour together.

Netflix

“There’s just such good people out there,” Pam said at the end of The Later Daters. “When you watch the news and stuff, you start thinking, There’s no nice people in the world.” However, the experience of meeting new people gave her renewed hope in humanity and her own future. “I’m not as bitter or as pessimistic as I used to be,” she said.

Pam After The Later Daters

At the same time, Pam has been open about her fears regarding dating in her 70s. “I don’t think I could take another loss, you know? If I meet somebody, I know at our age ... it probably would be a short window before we’re taking care of each other,” she recently told Fox News.

Pam’s first husband was the rock musician, Steve Marriott. Her second husband was Will, aka Bubba, who died 15 years before she embarked on The Later Daters.

Despite her reservations, she shared advice from her father that encourages her to stay open to love. “There’s only two things in this world — dead or alive,” she recalled. “And while you’re alive, you’ve got to live.”