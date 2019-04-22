Over the holiday weekend, President Trump's 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll took place — and a pretty interesting conversation unfolded between the president and a child, according to Politico. Per the publication, POTUS was coloring cards for service members with children on the lawn when one of the children reportedly asked him about the border wall. Trump took the opportunity to give a border wall update, and to predict the future for this young child.

The exact question that the child posed is unknown. However, Politico reports that Trump said to the child, “I will. Oh, It’s happening. It’s being built now." Trump then spoke up to nearby reporters, adding clarity to the situation. "Here’s a young guy who said, ‘Keep building that wall,'" Trump said. "Can you believe that? He’s going to be a conservative someday!”

It wasn't the only time the president addressed political topics in conversation during the holiday event, which marked the 141st anniversary of the tradition and drew over 30,000 families, spectators, and children, according to The Washington Post. Throughout the events of the day, Trump also addressed questions surrounding the recent calls for his impeachment, and additionally claimed the U.S. Military was in the process of being "completely rebuilt."

FOX 10 Phoenix on YouTube

According to The Washington Post, Trump was asked at one point during the Egg Roll whether he was "worried" about impeachment proceedings following the release of the Mueller report last week. Trump replied, “Not even a little bit.”

At another point during the day, according to Newsweek, Trump said,

Our country has never done better and do we love our military. Our military is literally being completely rebuilt...We are completely rebuilding our military. It was very depleted as you know. A lot of the military folks can tell you. And it is being rebuilt to a level that we have never seen before.

Trump further asserted that this "rebuild" was being done with "great product, the best product in the world." Per Newsweek, he concluded, "And you know where it’s made? It’s made in the USA. That’s where it’s made. It’s all made right here. So again, Happy Easter, enjoy yourselves.”

Trump has made similar claims in the past about the apparent "depleted" state of the military, according to The Washington Post, who gave this claim three Pinocchios in the past to indicate its falsehood.

More to come...