It doesn't take a policy wonk or hours reading the news every day to tell that Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama are extremely different leaders, politicians, and people. However, what's less obvious is the fact that even though Trump holds the position that Obama once held, the two have received very different coverage in the news — and on TV in particular. In one particularly glaring example, Trump's border speech and an immigration speech of Obama's will end up getting very different TV coverage.

In November 2014, Obama was planning to give a prime-time address to discuss his executive action on immigration, as The Washington Post reported at the time. This was his move to protect millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation, and it was very unpopular with Republicans, as the Post wrote. When the White House presented the idea to the major TV networks, however, none of them decided to run Obama's speech, the Post reported. This didn't mean that it didn't appear on TV at all; the Post wrote that many local stations decided to play the address, and it was also on several cable networks. The major TV networks, though, like ABC, NBC, and CBS, all opted instead to play their Thursday lineup of shows.

At the time, a "network insider" told Politico's Playbook that “there was agreement among the broadcast networks that [Obama's address] was overtly political," and that this consideration — in addition to ratings concerns — led to the decision not to air it.

Fast forward to January 2019, with Donald Trump as the occupant of the Oval Office and the government in its third week of a partial shutdown. On Monday, Trump announced a national address about the border wall, which he said he would give on Tuesday before actually going to the southern border later in the week, as The New York Times reported. During the campaign, Trump repeatedly promised that he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. With Mexico unwilling to do that, Trump has now turned to Congress to fund the wall. In December, he refused to sign a spending bill that didn't include wall funding, which then caused a partial government shutdown.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Despite the fact that most Americans oppose the wall and it's a central yet unfulfilled campaign promise of Trump's, however, all of the major networks have decided to cover Trump's speech about it, as CNN reported.

This decision has already received criticism, as Politico wrote, and many have suggested that networks should only show the speech if they have real time fact checking. Democratic congressional leaders issued a statement saying that "Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime" after Trump's speech, because "if his past statements are any indication [it] will be full of malice and misinformation."

As Vox wrote, both speeches are of a political nature, with a president trying to convince the country of the necessity of his actions. The difference, however, is that Trump's discussion of immigration in the past has rested on mountains of disinformation, as Vox wrote. This is also a president who made an average of 15 false claims every day in 2018, according to The Washington Post's Fact Checker. Based on information like this, there's no reason to believe that Trump will base his speech in truth on Tuesday evening — but the major networks will give him space to make his claims anyway.