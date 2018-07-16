As anyone familiar with the British monarchy (hey, watching The Crown counts) knows, meeting a member of the royal family involves adhering to a set of strict rules of decorum. Last week, breaking with tradition and standard protocol, Trump discussed his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in an interview with Piers Morgan aboard Air Force One.

"It was a very easy talk," he told Morgan of his conversation with the Queen, according to Morgan's report in The Daily Mail. "You know, it’s hard to talk to somebody if you’re, sort of, if there’s not that something special... We had a great, a great feeling."

When Morgan asked Trump if the Queen had any thoughts on the UK's Brexit negotiations, Trump dished a little. "She said it’s a very — and she’s right — it’s a very complex problem. I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be... Everyone thought it was going to be 'Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens...'"

When pressed, however, Trump acknowledged he wasn't supposed to be discussing his talks with the Queen. "Well, I can’t talk, you know I’ve heard very strongly from a lot of people, you just don’t talk about that conversation with the Queen, right? You don’t wanna do that."

During his visit on Friday, Trump was also criticized for not bowing to the Queen, and for walking ahead of her during their visit, both apparently breaches of protocol when meeting a British monarch.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...