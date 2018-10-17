After a tough interview with 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl on Sunday, the president made another media stop with a different network. President Trump spoke about a range of issues, from the missing Saudi journalist to Vladimir Putin. But one remark about support among women in Trump's Fox Business interview might make you raise your eyebrows.

The host, Trish Regan, asked the president how he planned to overcome the high percentage of women, based on poll numbers, who are "not liking you."

I had worse poll numbers when I went into the last election and you saw how well I did with women. If you looked at my poll numbers going into 2016, you would have said, 'There's not a woman in the country that's going to vote for me.' And I did phenomenal with women. In fact, that was one of the reasons — probably, the reason I won, in a true sense.

Trump then went on to say he did better with the Hispanic and African-American populations than predicted as well.

Trump's claim that he did "phenomenal" with women isn't exactly accurate though. He has conflated two different statistics in the past before, and it's important to distinguish between them: 52 percent of white women voted for him versus only 41 percent of overall women, according to The Washington Post.

Fox Business on YouTube

“The men stay with me, I don’t know why,” Trump said, as Regan laughed in response. "With the women, they want security, and they want financial security too."

It's not the first time that Trump has claimed to win the women's vote. Just three months ago, while speaking at an Illinois steel production facility, the president falsely claimed that he had won the women's vote against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

"I did win that women's vote, didn't I?" Trump said during his speech to a crowd in Granite City, Illinois, according to The Hill. "Remember they said, 'Why would women vote for Trump?' Well, I don't know but I got more than she did. That's pretty good."

But data from the Pew Research Center show that Trump did not win the women's vote. More women voted for Clinton in the 2016 election than for Trump, Pew reported. Overall, 54 percent of women cast their ballots for Clinton while 42 percent voted for Trump.

