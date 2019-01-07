While the ongoing partial government shutdown has left the Department of Justice without its main source of federal funding, it won't keep the agency out of court. A trial challenging the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census will begin Monday in San Francisco, California. This will be the second trial to challenge the census question.

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg denied the Justice Department's motion to delay the trial until a partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22, was over and funding had been restored to the agency, The San Francisco Chronicle has reported. Judge Seeborg will now begin to hear arguments in a lawsuit brought against the Trump administration by both the state of California collectively and a number of California cities.

According to the Associated Press, they've argued that the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is politically motivated. What's more, they've claimed it would result in an "undercount" that could ultimately affect states and cities' federal funding and congressional representation as immigrants and Latinx people would likely be discouraged from participating in the Census due to the question.

"They're saying effectively this is a poison pill to the count for the purposes of depressing the count," NPR has previously quoted Judge Seeborg as having said in summary of the plaintiff's general argument.

But this isn't the first time the Trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census has gone before a federal judge. In November, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman heard arguments in a similar trial, which was held in New York. His ruling is expected to come any day now.

More to come...