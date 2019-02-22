Few characters have been on Grey's Anatomy as long as Meredith Grey, but one who has been there all along in the background is Bokhee. The OR nurse who has been on the show since Season 1 is featured in many of the surgeries at Grey Sloan Memorial, but she rarely speaks. But every once in a while, she does, and fans live for it. On Thursday's episode, Bokhee spoke to Meredith on Grey's Anatomy, and she said the perfect thing.

During the episode, Meredith set the hospital record for longest surgery. It was over 27 hours long, making it three hours longer than the current record. So, what did Bokhee say to Meredith during this stunning surgery? She called her "Wonder Woman." Melt my heart why don't you. Bokhee (whose real name is also Bokhee) is a bit of a Wonder Woman herself on Grey's Anatomy, because she's been in every season and is a real life surgical nurse. Sandra Oh, who played Cristina Yang, even called her "my 2nd mom" on Twitter. Only the highest praise for Bokhee.

Some fans thought Bokhee calling Meredith Wonder Woman was the first time the nurse had spoken on the show, but that's actually not true. She doesn't speak up often — usually relying on eye rolls and stares to communicate her thoughts — but she has made her voice heard on occasion. In Season 10, Episode 12, Bokhee spoke up when Shane and Leah seemed unclear about what to do in their surgery on Alex Karev's dad. "Doctor, bypass," Bokhee said pretty forcefully, knowing that Shane was in over his head.

But this speaking line with Meredith was a bit more fun and a lot less high stakes than that one. Naturally, Twitter loved it.

