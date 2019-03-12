Everything on this season of The Bachelor will be divided into the time before Colton Underwood jumped over the fence and after Colton Underwood jumped over the fence, and on Monday's episode, fans finally got to find out what happened after. As it turned out, that included a lot of the producers, Chris Harrison, and various other crew members searching the streets of Portugal for Colton without much immediate success, and for once, fans truly got to see something that was unlike anything we've seen on The Bachelor before — and they took to social media to voice their thoughts. Tweets about Colton leaving The Bachelor are all the proof you need that this show has truly gone off the rails, but after more than 20 seasons, wasn't it only a matter of time before it happened?

More to come...