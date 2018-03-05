Earlier in the ceremony, Jennifer Lawrence stole hearts when she lovingly laughed in Emma Stone's face at Jimmy Kimmel's reference about #EnvelopeGate. But the Red Sparrow star's most relatable moment of the night involves a certain beverage. Tweets about Lawrence drinking wine at the Oscars were one of the funniest parts of the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony. And when you see the photos for yourself, you'll totally understand why.

The whole situation is pretty straightforward: The award-winning actor was photographed walking around the Dolby Theatre, wine glass in hand. And it could arguably be one of the most J. Law moments in J. Law history (which really is saying a lot). She was clutching the wine glass while talking to legend and Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep, and also while she was walking between the seats. It's also in Lawrence's hand as she sat in her seat. Heck, she even held onto that wine glass while giving a hug.

Essentially wherever Lawrence went, her wine glass followed. That is some serious dedication — and it didn't go unnoticed by the internet. It basically takes the crown as the accessory of the night. (Apologies to everyone else's clutches, necklaces, and bowties.)

Now, let's appreciate these photos in all their glory.

Bonding With Meryl Streep

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here is Lawrence whispering in Streep's ear. Maybe even promising to pour her a glass.

Having A Casual Chat

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In this shot, Lawrence is having a chill conversation, as if she's just hanging out in her living room — not at one of the biggest award shows in Hollywood. (Side note: Did someone come around and refill her glass for her?)

Hugging (& Not Spilling)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And yes, here's that aforementioned hug, which is all the more impressive that she managed not to even spill a drop. Or if she did, the camera did not catch it?

Conquering This Obstacle Course

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here, Lawrence is doing what looks like the seat-climbing Olympics, all while holding onto that glass. Look at that concentration.

Don't Worry, She's Totally Owning The Moment

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phew — she made it over, and her face expresses her genuine pride in doing so.

Again, She's Making The Most Of The Moment

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her facial expression and finger wag are instantly iconic.

Of course, fans on Twitter couldn't get enough. As Twitter user @JessRunsHappy wrote,

"I vow to take on every new challenge in 2018 with the grace and poise of Jennifer Lawrence climbing over theater seats with a full glass of wine at the Oscars tonight."

Similarly, @AprilWalloga wrote, "Why carry a purse when you can carry a wine glass? # Oscars2018 # JLaw." As @LucasLascivious tweeted,

"Sometimes my endearment for Jennifer Lawrence wavers, but then there are moments like this, where she's climbing over seats at the #Oscars in couture with a glass of wine in hand next to Salma Hayek, that make me love her again."

And basically, the rest of the internet uttered a collective, "Same." Here are some other great Twitter responses.

If Lawrence has taught fans anything over the years, it's that there's nothing wrong with embracing your true self. She doesn't have to pretend to be super poised, or constantly saying the perfect thing. And that is likely why fans can't get enough of her antics.

Seriously, here's a look back at that moment of her laughing in Stone's face about the whole La La Land Best Picture mix-up.

From that video to the wine photos, J. Law stole the show at the Oscars by becoming the celebrity version of every fan watching at home. And if they gave out trophies for personality, you know Lawrence would've been up there on stage taking it home.