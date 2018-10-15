After Princess Eugenie's wedding last week, it's been an exciting time for fans of the royal family, and now, there's another reason to celebrate. On Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry. And not only are they and their family over the moon about the news, but so are their fans. There have already been so many tweets about Markle's pregnancy, and it's pretty clear that the news serves as a reminder that there are, indeed, still good things in this world.

The palace broke the news on Twitter, letting followers know that Markle and Harry are expecting their baby this spring. They didn't offer up many details, but at this point, it's exciting enough knowing that a new royal baby will be joining the family soon.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the tweets said. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Immediately, people took to the social network to share their feelings, and so far, those feelings are overwhelmingly positive. Kate Middleton may have given birth to Prince Louis earlier this year, but judging by the reactions, you'd think fans have been waiting forever for a new royal baby. To be fair, it is Markle and Harry's first — and that's a big deal for so many reasons.

More to come...