The moment has finally arrived: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child is here. And naturally, fans had a whole range of reactions. The best memes and tweets about Kimye's new baby perfectly capture that mixture of excitement and humor. Because, really, what else would you expect when it comes to a woman known for "breaking the internet"?

On Thursday night, word spread that Kim's surrogate had gone into labor. It was actually the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, who spilled the majorly exciting news. She surprised momager Kris Jenner during a segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show by not only bringing out six of Kris' grandkids (North, Saint, Chicago, Mason, Reign, and Penelope) for Mother's Day, but also using the moment to mention: "Kim was supposed to be here. My mom doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labor, so she's at the hospital."

Yup, Kourtney just ever so casually told her mom — and the whole world — that Kim's baby boy was on the way... as they were filming a TV segment. And Kris reacted exactly as you'd expect by insisting they should head out right that minute to go meet Kim at the hospital. Chances are, they did that as soon as they finished taping.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Not long after, on Friday, it became official: Kim announced the baby's arrival on Twitter, writing, "He's here and he's perfect!" She also shared that her new son looks just like his sister, Chicago.

Of course, the internet had a field day with the big news. Here's a round-up of some of the best reactions to Kimye's newest bundle of joy.

Pure Joy

Of course, KUWTK GIFs were used.

Guessing The Name

TBH, anything is possible. Don't rule this one out just yet.

The Stars Aligned

Hmm, that could make sense.

A Royally Great Suggestion

Perhaps Kimye will follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps, giving their kid the name Archie. Now *that* would be a choice.

The Cuteness May Be Too Much

Prepare accordingly.

The Perfect Pun

They can't not choose this name, right?

A Celeb Shoutout

Close family friend John Legend even shared his well wishes on Twitter. It's only a matter of time before Chrissy Teigen chimes in too.

A Game-Changing Moment

TBD on whether this winds up being true.

Another Worthy Suggestion

OK, it's probably pretty unlikely, but it's a LOL-worthy suggestion nevertheless.

Big Dreams

The short answer: Yes. Still, it's a nice thought.

A Gift To Us All

The CAPS LOCK speaks for itself.

Two Royal Babies

Considering that the Kardashian-Jenners are like the royal family of reality TV, this person isn't wrong. The level of excitement is real.

As fans await more details about the youngest Kimye offspring, at least Twitter exists to let out all their best theories, jokes, and well wishes. But seriously, there's a wild amount of people who are convinced the baby's name will be "Wild West," so here's hoping she clears that up soon one way or another. And more importantly, hopefully she shares an adorable snapshot of the baby soon.