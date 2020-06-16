Former Disney Channel stars and fictional witch sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry just suggested that Twitches 3 could still happen, even though it's been 13 years since Twitches Too. During an Instagram Live on June 16, Tamera responded to a tweet that called for a third installment of the 2005 fantasy film that follows two witch sisters, Alex (Tia) and Camrym (Tamera), who reunite on their birthday to save their kingdom from evil forces. The tweet also called for musical sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey to take on the role of Tia and Tamera’s witch daughters, to which Tamera responded with a simple, “I’m down.”

She also revealed that she and Tia have already discussed a third film. "What y'all didn't know — my sister and I were already kind of like working on a Twitches 3, kind of.” Tamera added, before clarifying that the two were working on a project together, but what that project is is still up in the air. “The thing is, I'm busy. She's busy. But I promise we're going to do something together. I don't know what it is, but we are going to do something." Still, she added, "I've been wanting to do a Twitches 3 for a very long time.” Tamera also expressed interest in a sequel for Seventeen Again, the 2000 comedy that stars the twins as a granddaughter-grandmother duo who come together when the grandmother reverts back to her teen self after a failed lab experiment. It also stars their brother, Tahj Mowry.

"I wanted to do a Seventeen Again 2,” Tamera added. “How awesome would that be to have the three of us working together again — Tahj, me, Tia. It's bound to happen."

As for Tia, the actor is on board for a third Twitches, too. She responded to E! News’ Instagram post about a possible third film on June 16 and wrote, “I'm down!!!!!”

E! News/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the twin sisters have teased a third Twitches. In an interview with Bustle last July, Tia revealed that while a long-rumored Sister, Sister reboot likely isn’t happening due to rights issues, a third Twitches could be an alternative. "We were thinking about maybe now trying a Twitches 3,” Tia said at the time. "We were talking about it, so we'll see what we can do there.” In the same premise of a possible Sister, Sister revival, she suggested that Twitches 3 would follow the duo as parents. “It would mimic our lives and where we are now with kids, and trying to navigate parenting with our careers and being married," she said. Just add in Chloe and Halle and you've got yourself a deal.