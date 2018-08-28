Years after equal marriage for LGBTQ couples became the law of the land, two Utah women were declared legally married — even after the death of one of the women. The surviving 74-year-old wife cried tears of joy when the judge handed down the sentence, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Bonnie Foerster told the judge that her partner Beverly Grossaint, who died at 82 in Salt Lake City in May, was her soulmate during the court proceedings. "I was born for her, and she was born for me," Foerster said.

The two had opted not to marry before Grossaint's passing for fear that Foerster's Medicaid could be affected; they also both had many medical issues that made tying the knot difficult in the years since equal marriage became legal in Utah on Dec. 20, 2013.

But being recognized as married meant a great deal to Foerster. "I’m numb from happiness. I’m married,” Foerster told the paper tears outside Corum’s courtroom after the ruling, unsuccessfully holding back tears. "I’m a married woman. I’ve waited 50 years."

Marriages can be recognized legally, even without a ceremony, as a common-law marriage in some states. In the state of Utah, this requires that two people live together, treat each other as married, and present themselves to the public as married. The judge, Patrick Corum, found that those requirements were met.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the ruling was decided so quickly that the judge had to clue Foerster in. “It means it’s done," he told her according to the paper. The judge then got down off the bench and gave Foerster a hug. “There’s no bailiff here,” Judge Corum reportedly said. “Don’t tell anybody.”

