Much to the chagrin of Tyler Cameron's fanbase, he seems to have moved on from The Bachelor franchise — for now. In his April 30 appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, he told his former cast mate Dylan Barbour that he had no interest in appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. "I'm a one-woman kind of guy," he said. Barbour agreed: "You'd absolutely just get ruined."

As far as other potential spinoff appearances go, though, "Never say never," Tyler tells Bustle. However, it's not his focus at the moment.. The star of Quibi's new doghouse renovation show Barkitecture is exploring all different career avenues. "Right now in my life, there are things that I want to focus on. I want to get, you know, situated," he adds. "There's so many things I want to work on and take care of and get done before I ever get back into that world."

That work includes the launch of his own construction business — a dream he's had since before pursuing Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. He wants to follow in his dad's footsteps, which feels especially important now, two months after his mother's sudden passing.

"My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be," he told E! News. "I know I'll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He's 20 years old. He's a baby."

So while you may not see him on Paradise anytime soon, you can at least see him on his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, where he exercises his carpentry skills by building elaborate dog houses for spoiled pups.

As a proud owner of a rescue dog, Tyler says, "It kind of fits everything that I'm about." What's not to love?