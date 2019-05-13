The Lannister brothers on Game of Thrones are friends until the very end, which makes the repaid favor in Sunday's episode all the more bittersweet. Tyrion freed Jaime on Game of Thrones, repaying him for doing the same in Season 4. Unfortunately, he almost certainly doomed both of them by doing so.

For some reason, Tyrion really, really doesn't want his sister to die. So, when he learned that Daenerys' troops had captured Jaime in his attempt to sneak into King's Landing to be with Cersei — Tyrion freed him. It was a callback to Season 4, when Jaime freed Tyrion... and he then proceeded to murder Tywin on the toilet.

However, this isn't the only moment that the scene was calling back. Tyrion begging his brother to take his sister and leave for Pentos is very reminiscent of what he begged Shae to do. Unfortunately, Shae was caught by Tywin before she was able to do so... and Jaime and Cersei were crushed by rubble before they were able to get out. Devastating.

