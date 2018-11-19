Ulta Beauty is basically the sale capital of the beauty world. Okay, so maybe that's an exaggeration, but it's certainly far from completely untrue. The retailer is almost always hosting a sale, and the biggest sale day of the year is coming, so what are Ulta's 2018 Black Friday hours? Get ready to shop until your heart is content because extended time frames to grab the best makeup, skincare, and hair deals are coming at you post Thanksgiving.

Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale isn't even totally on Friday. By that, I mean that the sale actually begins on Thanksgiving Day itself according to the brand. While store hours may be somewhat variable, most Ulta stores across the country will be opening their doors for Black Friday starting Nov. 22 at 6pm. That's right. You'll need to eat your turkey and dressing in a hurry in order to make it down to Ulta for their Black Friday sale.

If you're worried about the store closing early, don't be. Not only is the retailer opening its doors on Thanksgiving evening, but you'll be shopping well into the night because according to Ulta, they won't be shutting their doors until 2am on Black Friday morning.

If you don't want to head out at midnight or 2am to shop, though, don't worry. The store will be opening its doors back up on Black Friday. Most stores will allow customers to start shopping at 6am, and they won't be closing until 10pm that night. Clearly, Ulta wants its loyal customers to have plenty of time to snag the best deals.

In fact, they are so committed that they're beginning Cyber Monday and Black Friday early thanks to their Cyber Fundays event. As it turns out, Black Friday is actually not the start of Ulta's holiday sales. They're kicking things off before Thanksgiving and beginning Cyber Fundays tomorrow, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

The brand's Cyber Fundays will feature different deals during the two days. They're not site or store wide discounts but instead are discounts on certain products, and they're so good. The Fundays event will have items from skin care, makeup, and hair, so no matter what you're planning to shop, there may be something for you. Whether you've been wanting to snag a Beachwaver or have been looking for the perfect eye masks, you should totally check out the deals for Ulta's Cyber Fundays before shopping their Black Friday sale.

If, however, the rush of nearly getting trampled, fighting over the best deal, and being surrounded by massive crowds sounds like your idea of a great Thanksgiving night and Friday morning, then Ulta's 2018 Black Friday sale is for you.

With hours beginning Nov. 22 at 6pm and extending all the way until 2am, you can get your beauty shopping done early and head out on Black Friday for other goodies. Or, if you want the full Black Friday experience, head out early with doors opening at 6am on Nov. 23. No matter when you choose to shop, there are some serious deals you can't miss.