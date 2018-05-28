Just in case you needed another reason to shop this weekend, Ulta Beauty's Memorial Day Sale is here. In fact, it's more than just a holiday sale — it's going on all week long. So if you're a little tired from shopping the weekend-long deals, you can take a little break before you're back at it. Get ready for BOGO deals like you've never seen before, my friends.

Typically, Ulta does not participate in Memorial Day sales. The brand confirmed in both 2016 and 2017 that they would not be offering up any deals for the holiday weekend. While they're not technically putting anything special together specifically for holiday, there just happens to be tons of deals popping up on the website.

According to the Ulta's "buy more save more" section, there are BOGO deals like never before up for grabs right now. Most of the deals are already available and run through June 2, which means you have quite some time to shop.

Drugstore brands like L'Oreal, Maybelline, and Neutrogena are available for buy one get one half off price. You can also shop eco-friendly brands like Not Your Mother's and Love Beauty And Planet are a part of the sale too.

All in all, there are over 30 buy on get one half priced deals and 25 buy one get one 40 percent off items. On top of that, there's also some buy one get one free products and some high end savings as well. Basically, there's something for every single beauty lover out there.

Navigating a sale like that can be pretty hectic. To make your life a little easier, here are some of the best deals of the week. Of course, you can always go to the Ulta website to see more, but here's a little sneak peek of the best deals available and when they end.

Kiss Lases will be available buy on get one half-off from May 27 to June 2. This deal is online only though, so you won't find the deal in stores. All that savings and you don't have to leave your couch.

All makeup from the brand will be available for buy on get one 50 percent off from now through June 2. The deal is in-store and online and there are no exclusions. Go ahead and stock up on those Butter Bronzers, my friends.

This brand is offering one of the only buy one get one FREE sales on the website. Unfortunately, it doesn't last as long as the others though. You have until Memorial Day to stock up on all BOGO NYX Cosmetics products.

This bran went viral when it hit Ulta shelves, and now you can stock up for way less. From now through June 2, you can get all products from the brand buy one get one 50 percent off. That's a whole lot of eco-friend hair items.

Every single item is up for grabs at buy one get one half off pricing on the Ulta website — including one of Meghan Markle's faves. All you have to do is get to Ulta before June 2.

Makeup isn't the only thing on sale on the website, either. You can shop Ahava Beauty's bath and body products at buy one get one half off too. The sale is in-store and online from now through June 2.

The drugstore makeup favorites just don't stop. You can also score every single makeup products from L'Oreal for buy one get one half off, from now through June 2.

All makeup will be buy on get one half off from now through June 2 as well. That includes everything from lip plumping products to lotions.

Haircare is up for grabs at major savings too. Just get to Ulta before June 2 to get buy one get one half off on all items from the brand.

With savings like this, your wallet will thank you.