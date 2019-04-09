Ulta is coming for your wallet yet again. The brand just wrapped its 21 Days of Beauty event and has already launched another major sale that you're going to love. Ulta's 2019 Spring Haul sale runs from now through April 20 and features up to 40 and 50 percent off everyday favorites.

While the 21 Days of Beauty promotion featured deep discounts on prestige brands, ranging from Tarte to Too Faced to MAC, the Spring Haul includes deals on makeup, skincare, hair, and bath items from both high end and mass brands. The markdowns apply to both online and in-store purchases with some conditions. Be sure to read the fine print.

Also, while the sales changed daily during 21 Days of Beauty, the discounted items featured in the Ulta Spring Haul last for a week. So you have more time to shop and make an informed decision about what you want to buy. Brands such as Ahava, Soap & Glory, St. Tropez, EcoTools, Winky Lux, Wet N Wild, ColourPop, The Body Shop, Sun Bum, Real Techniques, and many more are participating in this promotion with products at extremely low prices. Whip out your wallet and take advantage of all of the incredible savings.

Below are 13 items to shop during this absolutely epic sale. Please note the prices for the items on sale during the second week of the sale (April 14 through 20) are not yet activated on the Ulta site. But the details of the future sales have been shared via the retailer so you can plan ahead.

1. Ulta Beauty Collection Select Eyeshadow Palettes 50% Off

Ulta Beauty Collection Select Eyeshadow Palettes 50% Off $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Various Ulta-branded eyeshadow palettes are just $10 during the Haul. You can rebuild your entire eyeshadow wardrobe without breaking the bank. The shadow sets are marked down from now through April 13.

2. Wet N Wild PhotoFocus Liquid Foundation 40% Off

Wet N Wild PhotoFocus Liquid Foundation $5.99 $3.59 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The brand's liquid foundation is already affordable at $5.99 a bottle. Until April 13, it's just $3.59 and that's a steal for product that performs.

3. ColourPop Super Shock Shadows 20% Off

ColourPop Super Shock Shadows 20% Off $5 $4 Ulta Buy At Ulta

You can save a buck on any of the 21 shades of ColourPop's super pigmented single serve eyeshadows through April 13.

4. Winky Lux Eyeshadow Palettes

Winky Lux Eyeshadow Palettes $25 $15 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The cute and kitschy brand's eye palettes are normally $25. But they are marked down to just $15 for the first week of the Spring Haul sale and are available online only.

5. Burt's Bees Face & Eye Makeup 40% Off

Burt's Bees Face & Eye Makeup 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

All Burt's Bees face and eye makeup products are 40 percent off through April 13. The sale applies only to online purchases. Why not grab a blush, an eye palette, foundation, and/or mascara? You can actually wait to purchase a foundation, since those are marked down by 40 percent from April 14 through April 20 as part of the second week of the same sale. There are so many options courtesy of Ulta.

6. Morphe Natural Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Morphe Natural Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette $24 $15 Ulta Buy At Ulta

This smoldering, 35-pan palette featuring loads of browns, oranges, reds, and neutrals will assist in the creation of chocolate or sunset smoky eye. The palette is on deal from April 14 through April 20 but it's only available online. At $13, it's a total steal that will take you from day to night.

7. Real Techniques Brushes, Sponges, & Accessories 40% Off

Real Techniques Brushes, Sponges, & Accessories 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

Revamp your brush collection from top to bottom during the second week of the sale. Real Techniques is known for high performance and task-oriented tools and you'll get all of the luxury and efficacy with none of the price. The deal excludes kits.

8. Flower Beauty 30% Off Lip Products

Flower Beauty 30% Off Lip Products Ulta Buy At Ulta

Drew Barrymore's beauty brand has a rich selection of lippies that are usually $6.99 through $9.99. They are 30 percent off from April 14 until April 20.

9. Milani Setting Sprays 30% Off

Milani Setting Sprays 30% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

These $9.99 setting sprays will be 30 percent off the week of April 14. You can get your spritz on and set your makeup for just $7.

10. The Body Shop Body Yogurts 40% Off

The Body Shop Body Yogurts 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

It's like dessert for your skin. This cream comes in so many yummy flavors like Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Banana, Strawberry, Almond & Honey, and more. They are on deal for $9 during the second week of the sale.

11. Sleek Eyeshadow Palettes 50% Off

Sleek Eyeshadow Palettes 50% Off Ulta Buy at Ulta

Sleek's eye palettes are totally on trend and are usually $12.99. But they'll be half off for the home stretch of the sale and are available online only.

12. Yes To Wipes 40% Off

Yes To Wipes 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

Stock up with this sale and keep a pack of facial wipes in your vanity, in your bag, and in your car. Multiple types of Yes To wipes are 40 percent off the regular $5.99 price from April 14 to April 20.

13. Hask Dry Shampoos 40% Off

Hask Dry Shampoos 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

The last week of the sale boasts Hask's dry shampoo varieties at 40 percent off. You can freshen up your locks with a few spritzes on those busy summer days when you don't have time (or desire) to shampoo and prefe sun-styled and fresh-from-the-beach waves. This sale is also online only.

There are lots of other skin, hair, and beauty offerings on sale during Ulta’s Spring Haul. You can really go broke by savings lots of money and picking up a bunch of products during this event.