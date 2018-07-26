Disney lovers prepare yourselves, because this summer you will have a streetstyle-worthy way to wear your favorite childhood characters thanks to Uniqlo. Uniqlo UT's new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection gives the iconic couple a modern spin, transforming their recognizable silhouettes into graphic tees. The collaboration is in partnership with London art director, designer, and illustrator Kate Moross, and they entitled the capsule “Love & Mickey Mouse."

Kate Moross is a 32-year-old designer whose aesthetic veers towards eye-catching typography and vivid and clear pops of color, often incorporating rainbow hues into the artist's collections. As a non-binary person, Moross' identity helped forge Moross' vision and design aesthetic.

"I identify as being non-binary, so I live in a kind of middle ground between the two master genders. I’m interested in a world from that perspective: looking at design and design interaction through the eyes of different genders," Moross shared with the blog It's Nice That.

The Uniqlo UT collection portrays Moross' design aesthetic, using typography on pockets, featuring Moross' signature squiggles to fill in the silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and using vibrant splashes of colors on some of the selections.

This isn't Uniqlo UT's first collaboration with an artist this year, where the global retailer collaborated with graffiti artist and designer KAWS to create a minimalist T-shirt collection featuring Sesame Street characters.

KAWS is best known for his paintings and toy sculptures — the most famous of which is called The Companion. That particular character is a figure with ex-ed out eyes and rounded skull-and-crossbones for a head, and the Sesame characters took on that same form in the t-shirt designs. The Companion also appeared on some of the tees, joining in the group photos with the rest of the gang.

That particular collection was the second time KAWS teamed up with the Japanese fast-fashion store, where his first collection was Peanuts themed. So Uniqlo isn't new to teaming up with artists to create interesting and creative collections for their consumers.

Check out some of the top picks from Moross' collection below, and stock up on some fresh tees before the summer is over.

Uniqlo Women Love & Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic T-shirt $14.90 Uniqlo If you check out Moross' portfolio, you will notice that Moross uses a series of pen doodles and squiggles throughout all the pieces, often times using bright and cheerful rainbow colors. This aesthetic is translated into this black graphic Uniqlo t-shirt, where Mickey's silhouette is used making the designer's trademark design. Buy Now

The collection will hit stores on July 26 online and in stores worldwide, so get ready to introduce a little more Disney into your wardrobe this month.