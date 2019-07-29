There might be another month of summer yet, but those who love Halloween are already secretly dreaming of pumpkin spice coffees and decorating their houses in cobwebs. Luckily for them, some brands are already debuting their holiday collections. Unique Vintage's 2019 Halloween collection (offered in sizes XS to 5X) is one of those lines, and its filled with retro-inspired fall motifs.

The collection has pieces that can be used for costumes, or items that are perfect for pulling together festive outfits. The assortment is creepy-yet-cute, and it uses vintage-inspired looks with a modern twist.

As of right now there are over 200 items in the collection, spanning across everything from A-line skirts to Halloween-themed belts. You will be sure to give your friends goosebumps walking into your spooky shindig wearing a cobweb skirt or ghoul-themed graphic tee. If your intention is to be goth-glam all October long, then it doesn't hurt to start stocking your wardrobe now. And there are plenty of pieces to shop. For the minimalist, there is a simple black day dress with a subtle bat print that adds just the right amount of eeriness. Then for the person who isn't afraid to lean into the holiday, there are items like orange jack-o-lantern bags. Ahead are some festive picks to shop.

Skeleton Stockard Suspender Skirt

This suspender dress is chilling to the bone with its skeleton arm suspenders. Made from a stretch fabric that is comfy to sit in all day long, it's a great piece to pair with an off the shoulder flutter shirt for summer, or a knit top during fall.

Black Vinyl Long Opera Gloves

Channel your inner Morticia Addams with these black vinyl opera gloves. They're just the thing to bring a retro touch to any short sleeve dress.

Bell Sleeve Prudence Fit & Flare Dress

This wine red velvet dress is the perfect combination of creepy and cool. The velvet texture and bell sleeve design gives it a witchy flair, but the dress is simple enough to wear during the week days.

Spiderweb & Bats Miss Muffet Pinafore Dress

This pinafore dress mixes Halloween staples like bats and cobwebs into a cute silhouette. It looks especially great paired with a black and white tee for an October-approved outfit.

1950s Style Pumpkin Stripe Jasmine Swing Skirt

For those who like to be subtler with their Halloween dressing, this 1950s style swing skirt is just the thing. Made from a sturdy cotton, it has a series of orange, black, green, and white stripes that mimic witchy hues. Plus it has pockets. "Outfitted with side pockets to keep your spell components close at hand, you’ll be casting spells in no time!" the product description reads.

Leopard Print Panthera Capri Pants

These mid-century pants have "dangerous woman" all over them. Made from a comfortable stretch material, the pants feature a high waist, a back zipper, and notched cuffs.

If you're already daydreaming about pumpkins and cobwebs, Unique Vintage's Halloween collection is just the thing to satisfy your fall cravings.