If you grew up playing with Barbies, then you know that their outfits were the best part of the whole experience. Sure, the pink convertible was fun and the Malibu dream house was great, but getting to dress up Barbie in a fishtail ballgown and little plastic heels just to go to the grocery store was hands down the best part. Well, now you can do the same, just with your own closet. Thanks to the new Unique Vintage x Barbie collection, you can dress up like a literal doll, choosing from colorful wiggle dresses, sparkly evening gowns, and tea length wedding frocks. Teaming up with Mattel, Unique Vintage took some of Barbie's most iconic looks from the past and brought them to life. If you flick through the dresses on their website, you will see the original Barbie dress under each listing that inspired the look. You will literally be borrowing clothes straight out of Barbie's closet!

And the best part is that the collection is size inclusive, running between sizes XS to 4XL, meaning anyone can dive headfirst into Barbie's world. No one will be excluded from owning a strapless mermaid gown with matching silk gloves, or a gingham summer dress with a straw floppy hat. Living out your childhood dreams is open to everyone.

Check out some of the best picks below!

After Five Swing Dress

After Five Swing Dress $144 Unique Vintage Modeled after Barbie’s vintage After Five dress which was originally released in 1962, this swing skirt with knife pleats has a very retro vibe, especially when paired with a wide brim hat that looks straight out of Vogue five decades back. Its organdy shawl neckline and double breasted bodice bring flair to the black and white look, and it also comes with pockets, making it the most perfect dress. Buy Now

Solo In The Spotlight Strapless Wiggle Dress

Solo In The Spotlight Strapless Wiggle Dress $134 Unique Vintage This dress is pure Barbie glamour, making you think of the mini collection of sparkly evening dresses you acquired for your favorite doll as a kid. This particular Barbie dress was originally released in 1960, featuring skin-tight glitter knit fabric that curves to your body, and a tulle mermaid skirt for a touch of retro flair. If there will be some nights where you think that layered tulle might feel a little too extra, you can detach it, along with the red rosette. Gotta love a brand that lets you customize. Buy Now

Suburban Shopper Sundress

Suburban Shopper Sundress $188 Unique Vintage It's Barbie in the suburbs! If you're off to the farmers market or grocery shopping on Saturday morning, this is the outfit to slip on. A reproduction of one of Barbie’s best-selling sundresses from 1959, this blue striped dress features charming accents like lace, floral embroidery, and a retro-like silhouette. Also, it has pockets! Buy Now

Beautiful Bride Wedding Dress

Beautiful Bride Wedding Dress $210 Unique Vintage A remake of the 1967 bridal gown for Barbie, you can now walk down the aisle or tie the knot in court wearing a literal Barbie wedding dress. Featuring a petal skirt accented with a big white bow, the frock has swiss dotted mesh running underneath the skirt and bodice to give off a retro, mid-century vibe. It's charming and sweet with its tea length, and definitely looks fit for any doll lover. Buy Now

Sensation Wiggle Dress

Sensation Wiggle Dress $98 Unique Vintage A life-sized version of a Barbie dress released in 1961, this red frock is sophisticated and eye-catching. Made out of a cotton stretch fabric so that it clings to your curves, the square neckline and cap sleeves give the wiggle dress a demure touch. The midi pencil skirt looks even more doll-like when paired with a floppy, wide brimmed hat, making it look like you plucked the outfit right out of Barbie's closet. Buy Now

Pick up a few of these dresses and start living in Barbie's world.