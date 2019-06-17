When it comes to shopping, it’s almost impossible not to buy into pop culture-themed fashion. And of course, Unique Vintage’s Toy Story line doesn’t make resisting nostalgic pieces any easier. However, these Disney-inspired looks have the power to make any fashion lover smile.

As part of the online retailer’s Happiest Collection On Earth line that already features a bunch of dreamy Disney outfits and accessories, Unique Vintage has now added Toy Story to make more fashion magic. In celebration of Toy Story’s fourth installment coming to theaters, the collection derives inspiration from the films from Andy’s cloudy blue sky wallpaper and Sid’s skull tee to the Pizza Planet aliens and Bo Peep.

The collection features an assortment of dresses, skirts, sweaters, blouses, and accessories is offered in sizes XS to 5X. Sizes vary for different styles, however, with some only going up to a 3X. The brand indicated the collection was derived from Toy Story on Instagram in a series of photos of the new looks in the Disney drop.

“You. Are. A. TOY!” The brand wrote in the caption. “It's kind of a funny 'story' but our latest collection is maybe the best thing ever. Newness from @elhofferdesign, @cakeworthy, @loungefly and beyond!”

The Toy Story collection is already available on UniqueVintage.com where prices range from $32 to $82. Here all the best picks inspired by some of the coolest talking toys around.

Blue Sky & White Cloud Knit Cardigan

Toy Story fans will be reminded of that first opening scene in Andy's bedroom with this light blue and white cloud print. Unique Vintage collaborated with Elhoffer Design to create this cute retro sweater in the iconic print.

Loungefly Blue & Pink Bo Peep Disney Pixar Mini Backpack

Unique Vintage also offers Loungefly's Leatherette Mii Backpack in this line of nostalgic looks with a pink and blue Bo Peep-inspired backpack that retails for $70. Anyone could lose their sheep over this pick.

Pizza Planet Print Cotton Fit & Flare Dress

According to the green Pizza Planet aliens, anyone can be the chosen one for this fit and flare dress that's available in sizes S to 4X.

Unique Vintage Plus Size Cloud Print Swing Skirt

Match the Andy wallpaper print sweater with this adorable high waist swing skirt. For $78, fashionistas can literally reach for the sky when a sunny day calls for a skirt like this.

Mustard & Burgundy Checkered Cowboy Knit Sweater

Woody's popular cowboy shirt is reimagined in a retro styled sweater from Elhoffer Design. Made in Woody's memorable mustard and burgundy checkerboard print, this is one roundup not to miss.

Woodys Roundup Character Print Fit & Flare Dress

Paying homage to Woody's television show, Woody's roundup, this dress is made of Chambray cotton in a print featuring Woody, Jesse, and Woody's horse, Bullseye.

Retro Style Black & White Toy Skull Knit Tank Sweater

Who can forget that evil toy tormenting kid, Sid. Those who relate to dismantling dolls and action figures can snag up this tank sweater version of Sid's infamous skull tee.

Toy Story is one animated film that will always remain in people's hearts, and now the fan-favorite franchise will be remembered in their wardrobes, too.